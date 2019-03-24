VIDEO: Keeping the hope alive, 28 years later

It’s been 28 years since their son disappeared, but Crystal and Bruce Dunahee will never give up on finding Michael.

Over 140 people showed their support for the family on Sunday at the 28th annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive Run. The 5-km run or walk was open to people of all ages and abilities and started at the Esquimalt Recreation Centre, with all proceeds benefiting Child Find B.C.

“Basically, the message is we’re going to be continuing to do this even once Michael comes home,” said Crystal Dunahee. It’s about keeping that line of communication open with your children for personal safety. And letting families and children know that if something happens…we won’t give up on you.”

Michael Dunahee was four when he went missing from the playground of the former Blanshard Elementary School in March, 1991. The search that followed was one of the largest searches in Canadian history – and it never ended.

“We know that somebody knows what happened. We ask you to step forward,” said Victoria police chief Del Manak.“This shocked the community. Not just our community here but across Canada and across the world. I can tell you that it impacts our communities and our officers who have worked on this case for 28 years.”

Manak said over 300 Victoria police officers have been assigned to Michael’s case over the last 28 years and an additional 1,500 officers from other jurisdictions contributed, including the FBI and RCMP.

The police have received more than 11,000 tips on the case – and are still seeking more.

“Today we ask for more tips to come in,” Manak said. “This is an open and active investigation for the Victoria police department.”

Anyone with information about Michael’s disappearance is asked to contact Victoria police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
A Victoria police officer warms up with some young runners for the annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive Run on Sunday. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Runners warm up before the annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive Run on Sunday. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

VIDEO: Keeping the hope alive, 28 years later

