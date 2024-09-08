VIDEO: Kelowna Apple Fest closes with continued plea to buy local

Kelowna Apple Fest ran from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8

Kelowna Apple Fest closed Sept. 8 with a morning market in the Landmark District.

Various farmers were set up to sell locally grown fruits and vegetables.

The week-long festival was planned to support the already struggling farming community after BC Tree Fruits Cooperative announced its closure on July 26 and left over 300 farmers looking for new storage solutions.

During the Sunday morning market, farmer Nancy Mann with the East Kelowna Fruit Stand spoke to the crowd.

"Governments worldwide are letting farmers down," Mann said. "This is us asking for your support to save the fruits of our labour. When you shop choose local, support B.C. and Canadian produce. Every choice you make impacts not only the farmers but the future of farming in the Okanagan."

Jason Chan spearheaded the Kelowna Apple Fest and also spoke at the market.

Chan proudly announced that over 80 local businesses participated in the various festival events.

"This is our identity," Chan stated. "People from all over the world come here just for our fresh apples."

Despite Apple Fest coming to an end, Chan said it's important now more than ever to be supporting Okanagan farmers.

A full list of businesses that joined in Apple Fest can be found at kelownaapplefest.com.

BC Tree Fruit Farmers aren't stopping with the end of the festival. A protest is scheduled for Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m.

Locals are invited to join with farmers on Abbott Street to help spread the word of farmers' demands.

BC Tree Fruit Farmers are demanding government-backed loans, continued access to the co-ops operations, price stability for growers, and accountability for misconduct in the co-op.