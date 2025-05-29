VIDEO: Kelowna firefighters check out drone technology

The Kelowna Fire Department participated in a training session with FireSwarm Solutions

The Kelowna Fire Department learned about new drone technology to assist in actioning wildfires during a training session on May 28.

Founder and CEO of B.C.-based FireSwarm Solutions, Alex Deslauriers, said Kelowna was the perfect place to show off the tech as an "especially vulnerable area in the world" and close to home.

The drones used for the first of three training session in Kelowna are much smaller scale than the ones utilized on active wildfires, but give firefighters a good understanding of how the technology works.

"We are coding our own Swarm algorithm that will allow multiple machines to fly together, so these machines can pick up water autonomously from water sources such as a lake and bring the water to fingers of fire that require attention," Deslauriers explained.

City of Kelowna Fire Chief Dwight Seymour was excited to see the technology in action. He noted that not only does it help action difficult to reach fires, the drones also provide an increased level of safety for ground crews.

"Fires aren't going away and in a lot of instances they're more severe," Seymour commented that the drones will be a great addition to what B.C. already has within its aerial firefighting program.

The first training session happened to take place on Kelowna's warmest day yet in 2025. Seymour said current drought levels are low in B.C., adding that its up to the rain and the people to determine what kind of summer the Okanagan sees.

"Prevention and mitigation is key," the chief stated.

Find tips and resources to prepare yourself and your property ahead of a wildfire sparking at firesmartbc.ca. Read more about the drone technology at fireswarmsolutions.com.