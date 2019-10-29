VIDEO: Kids in costume storm Saanich retirement home for annual Pumpkin walk

Yearly Halloween event brings joy to Saanich seniors and youngsters

From little dinosaurs and sloths to miniature milk cartons and skeletons, Hillcrest kids came out in costumes of all kinds for the annual Berwick House Great Pumpkin Walk Tuesday night.

Hosted at Berwick House Retirement Community, the event creates a spooky experience out of pumpkins carved by Hillcrest Elementary grade five students. Berwick House residents spook up the facility and get into the Halloween spirit for two nights of family fun.

READ ALSO: Saanich retirement home welcomes youngsters for Halloween fun

Jack Leahy, 3, checks out some of the pumpkin decor at the annual Berwick House Great Pumpkin Walk. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

“There’s nothing better then when are kids together with the residents here,” said Sarah Ball, Hillcrest Elementary English language specialist and event co-organizer. “Everyone leaves with what they need. Everyone’s smiling. The kids talk about it for days after, and I know the seniors talk about it for days after.”

Alongside the 50 pumpkins dotting the facility’s back garden are a number of scary surprises and decor, from chattering bats and cobwebs to and movement-activated ghosts and ghouls. Kids could also enjoy an interactive Harry Potter library, Halloween photo booth and the epitome of Halloween joy: candy.

READ ALSO: Mystery surrounds Saanich pumpkin ritual

“All the children are having a great time,” said resident Shirley Ellworthy. “And the costumes are great.”

Ball said,”every year gets better and better. The residents get so excited about doing the crafts and handing out candy.”

The Berwick House Great Pumpkin Walk event free to the public and is on again Wednesday evening from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Be Prepared: Economic threat very real post disaster

Just Posted

Be Prepared: Economic threat very real post disaster

Black Press Media takes a look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria in this special report

GVHA waits on second shipment of steel following cargo sinkage

In January the first round of steel sank to the bottom of the ocean

Victoria’s Extreme Weather Protocol activated on Tuesday

Environment Canada says temperatures to drop to 0 C Tuesday night

Be Prepared: Are you ready for the ‘Big One?’

Black Press Media takes a look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria in this special report

Saanich retirement home welcomes youngsters for Halloween fun

Berwick House in Gordon Head to host annual two-day Great Pumpkin Walk

VIDEO: Kids in costume storm Saanich retirement home for annual Pumpkin walk

Yearly Halloween event brings joy to Saanich seniors and youngsters

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

POLL: Do you think parts of the west will separate from Canada?

The ink was barely dry on the ballots from this year’s federal… Continue reading

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Man stunned by RCMP Taser following pursuit through Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog investigating after suspect transported to hospital in critical condition

Most Read