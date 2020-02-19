RCMP seen responding to a man who barricaded himself in a Walmart in Richmond on Feb. 19, 2020. (Screenshot of YouTube video)

VIDEO: Knife-wielding man arrested after barricading himself in Lower Mainland Walmart

A man had barricaded himself in the freezer section of the fish area at a Walmart in Richmond

A man has been arrested after he barricaded himself inside a Walmart in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon while armed with what appears to be two butcher knives.

RCMP were called to the Walmart Richmond North Supercentre at about 4:30 p.m. A portion of the store was evacuated as police worked to apprehend the man.

According to one witness, a man had barricaded himself in the freezer section of the fish area within the store.

Other video of the incident shows at least 10 police officers inside the Walmart, including a crisis negotiator.

RCMP tweeted at about 5:15 p.m. saying that the Walmart had reopened.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trees Cannabis director fined $1.5 million for selling marijuana
Next story
Maggie and Tim: A residential school survivor and her son who died on B.C. streets

Just Posted

Significant donation boosts Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s most ambitious fundraising campaign

Townline’s $600,000 donation helps purchase new 3 Telsa MRI for Royal Jubilee Hospital

Rickter Scale: Early morning ear worm resonates

The Rickter Scale is a regular column

Camosun College team working to turn Indigenous art into virtual reality

Expert team will scan Victoria Indigenous artist Carey Newman’s work The Witness Blanket

Saanich marks B.C. Heritage Week with diversity display

Exhibit on display at Cedar Hill Recreation Centre until Feb. 27

Cherry Bomb Toys, which houses the National Toy Museum of Canada, has had a rough year

The property that’s home to Cherry Bomb Toys is listed at $2.6 million

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the proposed changes for ICBC?

Tuesday’s provincial budget predicted a shift from shortfall to surplus in wake… Continue reading

VIDEO: Knife-wielding man arrested after barricading himself in Lower Mainland Walmart

A man had barricaded himself in the freezer section of the fish area at a Walmart in Richmond

Budget 2020: Weaver ‘delighted,’ minority B.C. NDP stable

Project spending soars along with B.C.’s capital debt

Chilliwack widow ‘crushed’ over stolen T-shirts meant for memorial blanket

Lori Roberts lost her fiancé one month ago Tuesday now she’s lost almost all she had left of him

Higher costs should kill Trans Mountain pipeline, federal opposition says

Most recent total was $12.6 billion, much higher than a previous $7.4-billion estimate

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say they’ll meet with ministers if RCMP get out

Federal minister in charge of Indigenous relations has proposed a meeting to diffuse blockades

World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut earlier this year, passed away suddenly Monday night.

Most Read