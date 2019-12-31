A liquor store robbery in Oak Bay leads the day’s top stories.

VIDEO: Liquor store robbery leads today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Dec. 31

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 31 are brought to you by the Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Police Tweet-along on New Year’s Eve

With nearly 30 impaired drives so far this holiday season police are cracking down on New Year’s Eve. For more read the full story by Victoria News reporter Nina Grossman. CLICK HERE.

Police on lookout

Police are asking the public for any information on a group of youths allegedly involved in an aggravated assault. For more information on this story by Aaron Guillen, CLICK HERE.

Do you know these men?

Police are looking for two suspects who got away with breaking into a liquor store. To read the story by Aaron Guillen, CLICK HERE.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Just Posted

Heading to a party tonight? Consider picking up naloxone

Drug safety tips ahead of New Year’s Eve

Police seek missing Victoria teen with medical condition

Carol Pons, 18, may be wearing ‘distinctive’ unicorn wig

Designated drivers who charge for rides in B.C. may be breaking the law

A specific license, proper insurance among the requirements for ‘side-hustle’ rides

Bay Centre customers treated to Aretha Franklin flash mob ahead of tribute show

Five women performed Franklin’s well-known song Respect

Free transit on New Year’s Eve starts at 6 p.m.

January will see the implementation of annual winter seasonal service change

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

B.C. zoo vows change after report of animals suffering ‘boredom and frustration’

Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats

Rain, snow set B.C. up for soggy, slippery start to 2020

Warnings cover much of the province on New Year’s Eve

Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Ex-Kelowna cop accused of sending explicit photos and threatening domestic-violence victim

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause

Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

