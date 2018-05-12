A Triton yacht has moored at the Victoria International Marina. (Rangar Haagen/ BLACK PRESS)

VIDEO: Luxurious yacht pulls up at Victoria International Marina

The Marina remains under construction, but that’s not stopping some visitors

Work continues on the Victoria International Marina in Vic West, but that isn’t stopping some extravagant visitors from docking at what is expected to be a popular northwest mooring point.

A luxurious yacht pulled up earlier this week and is nestled in between two half-finished 7,000 sq. ft. buildings. One of the buildings is set to be a restaurant, while the other will act as an amenities building.

Up to 28 vessels can moor at the Marina, ranging from 65 ft to 175 ft in length.

Despite the fact that the Marina’s grand opening isn’t set until spring 2019, it will be the venue for the Melges 24 World Championship 2018, hosted by the Royal Victoria Yacht Club, starting May 31 to June 8.

