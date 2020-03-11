UVic Student Engineering Society ‘pies’ Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes for a good cause on March 10. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

VIDEO: Mayor Fred Haynes gets pied in the face and more

Watch a selection of our top features for March 11

These Greater Victoria stories for March 11 are brought to you by the Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The YMCA-YWCA could take over another familiar Victoria landmark. To read the full story by Nicole Crescenzi CLICK HERE.

Glenlyon Norfolk School shut down for possible COVID-19 exposure. For more information on this story by Travis Paterson, CLICK HERE.

Saanich Mayor takes a pie to the face. To read the full story by Sarah Schuchard, CLICK HERE.

To have your videos featured on the Victoria Video Network, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Victoria Police seek to identify two men who stole a mobility scooter
International salmon research expedition sets sail for Alaska from Victoria

International salmon research expedition sets sail for Alaska from Victoria

Salmon survival and marine ecology focus of 25-day Gulf of Alaska cruise

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps responds to Island’s first case of COVID-19

First Vancouver Island case announced Wednesday by province

Victoria Police seek to identify two men who stole a mobility scooter

The theft happened on March 8 near Pandora Avenue

First presumptive COVID-19 case reported on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Royal Roads receives federal funding to study misinformation surrounding COVID-19

Royal Roads University will partner with Ryerson University in a two-year study

POLL: Does concern over COVID-19 affect your spring travel plans?

As of Tuesday one Greater Victoria school let out early for spring… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Some questions and answers about the declaration

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

Opponents await a judge’s ruling on their request to block any work

B.C. man rides the addiction roller coaster with relapses and recoveries

This is part two of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

