BC Green Party MLA Andrew Weaver announced he is stepping away from the Green Party to sit as an independent. (Black Press Media file photo)

VIDEO: MLA Andrew Weaver to sit as an independent, leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 15

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 15 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

BC Green Party MLA Andrew Weaver has announced that he is stepping away from the party to sit as an independent. Weaver will remain in the Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding. For more information on this story, click here.

The overnight snowfall broke a 49-year-old record, with a total of 19 cm of snow. Environment Canada says rain and high winds Wednesday afternoon could cause flooding and other problems. For more information on this story, click here.

The CRD cancelled recycling collection throughout Greater Victoria today, pushing pick-up to the next collection day. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Victoria snowfall breaks 49-year-old record; wind warnings in effect
Saanich police pleased to see residents avoiding driving during snowstorm

Public asked to call 811 in non-medical emergencies due to ‘significant’ increase in emergency calls

Paramedics report coming across accidents en route to medical emergencies

VIDEO: Sooke man clears snow wearing inflatable unicorn costume

David Burneau also snowplowed his neighbours’ driveways too

Many Victoria businesses remain closed due to snow

A list of what’s open following the winter snow storm

Victoria man offers rides to essential service workers after region hit with snow

Brian White driving people from across the region to work

Saanich police pleased to see residents avoiding driving during snowstorm

Roads being plowed but conditions not ideal, says one officer

VIDEO: Sadness, silence grip Canada’s universities in honour of Iran plane crash victims

Faculty, staff and students from more than a dozen Canadian post-secondary schools were victims

POLL: Has the recent snow had an impact on your daily life?

Old Man Winter had Greater Victoria in his icy grip this week.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Canadian polar bears’ ‘ingenious’ survival seen in BBC Earth series

Film crews also go to Tofino to watch black bears snap up crabs under massive boulders

Three turned away at B.C. pipeline checkpoint over miscommunication: RCMP

Mounties were installing new access procedures after checkpoint was set up for Coastal GasLink site

Island machete attack victim released from hospital

Bob Plumb released from hospital just prior to Christmas and is recovering at home

Videos show killer in the hours before Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein shown stealing alcohol and knife before killing Letisha Reimer

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

