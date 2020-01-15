VIDEO: MLA Andrew Weaver to sit as an independent, leads a selection of today’s news stories

BC Green Party MLA Andrew Weaver announced he is stepping away from the Green Party to sit as an independent. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Green Party MLA Andrew Weaver has announced that he is stepping away from the party to sit as an independent. Weaver will remain in the Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding. For more information on this story, click here.

The overnight snowfall broke a 49-year-old record, with a total of 19 cm of snow. Environment Canada says rain and high winds Wednesday afternoon could cause flooding and other problems. For more information on this story, click here.

The CRD cancelled recycling collection throughout Greater Victoria today, pushing pick-up to the next collection day. For more information on this story, click here.

