15 intersection cameras have been set up across the province and more are coming. (ICBC)

VIDEO: More intersection cameras coming to B.C. leads today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Dec. 27

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 27 are brought to you by the Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Recycle your tree

How do you give your real Christmas tree a new life after Christmas? To find out read the story by Victoria News reporter Kendra Crighton. CLICK HERE.

Recognizing North Saanich

North Saanich has new plans to recognize their business and volunteers. For more information on this story by Wolf Depner, CLICK HERE.

More intersection cameras coming

More cameras to capture speeding and red-light violations are coming to British Columbia. To read the story by Tom Fletcher, CLICK HERE.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Saanich, Victoria police rescue man and his dog from sinking houseboat

Both were rescued safely from the Gorge Waterway just after 4:30 a.m. Friday

UPDATED: Traffic incident on Malahat cleared, DriveBC says expect delays

Emergency crews attended an incident in southbound lane near Goldstream Park

Greater Victoria realtors, businesses cover costs so 175 kids can see ‘Frozen 2’ for free

Free Saanich screening to honour two Oak Bay girls killed in 2017

Despite rumours, B.C. CDC confirms no shortage of naloxone in Greater Victoria

Naloxone kits are in stock and available to the public

Predictions from 1976: what lies ahead for the West Shore

Highway 1 widening, pollution, development all highlights from 1976

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

Travellers face multiple-sailing waits at ferry terminals on busiest day of the season

Three-sailing waits in Nanaimo, two-sailing waits in Victoria, Tsawwassen and West Vancouver

Poor supervision, faulty risk assessment led to BC Ferries crew members falling overboard: TSB

In August 2018 two crew members on the Spirit of Vancouver Island fell from the vessel’s No. 1 rescue boat

‘I’m just happy to be alive’: Once-paralyzed B.C. father makes a full recovery

Matt Reisig recovers, celebrating a Christmas he once thought impossible

POLL: Will you be going out on New Year’s Eve?

As the clock winds down on another year, Greater Victoria residents prepare… Continue reading

B.C. fish farm operator says most of escaped salmon likely eaten

Mowi Canada West’s fish farm off Robertson Island, north of Vancouver Island, caught fire Dec. 20

B.C. man fined $8,000 for wounding deer in stomach in Princeton

In addition to the fines, Li Tan was placed under a four-year hunting prohibition

B.C. to activate more intersection speed cameras in 2020

‘Not photo radar’ system mails thousands of tickets

