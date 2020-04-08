VIDEO: More than 85 people displaced by Campbell River apartment fire

Traffic is being diverted around Dogwood Street and 9th Avenue

Firefighters work to put out an apartment building fire at the corner of Dogwood Street and 9th Avenue in Campbell River, B.C. on April 8, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River firefighters continue to work on a large apartment fire that started early this morning.

Smoke could be seen rising from the apartment located at the corner of Dogwood Street and 9th Avenue as crews sprayed water on it from ladders above.

The fire began around 4:30 a.m. and more than 85 people have been displaced.

More to come.

fire



