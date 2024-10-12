VIDEO: NDP leader warns Conservative win would threaten SkyTrain

Claim made during Langley City appearance

NDP leader David Eby was back in Langley City for the closing week of the provincial election on Saturday

NDP leader David Eby was back in Langley City for the closing week of the provincial election on Saturday

NDP leader David Eby was back in Langley City for the closing week of the provincial election on Saturday, warning in-private remarks by Conservative rival John Rustad suggest he would stop construction of SkyTrain to Langley.

pic.twitter.com/kj1ZuZ1dJc — Langley Advance Times (@LangleyTimes) October 12, 2024

Eby said at a closed door meeting with the Vancouver Regional Construction Association in August, an attendee asked John Rustad what he would do about the “irresponsible amount of work” happening on major infrastructure projects.

According to Ebay, Rustad said: “You’re right. There’s so many projects going on right now. We don’t have the capacity to build them all at the same time.

Eby warned that would mean cancelling or delaying projects like the Surrey-Langley Skytrain extension, or the Highway 1 expansion.

“John Rustad broke his promise to build the Surrey-Langley Skytrain and expand Highway 1 before, and how he says we’re building too many infrastructure projects,” said Eby. “In public, he claims he’ll build more, but behind closed doors he says he would cancel or delay."

“From the Highway 1 expansion to the Surrey-Langley Skytrain, John Rustad’s plan for cuts and cancellations would make your home more expensive and your commute worse. Under our plan, we’ll deliver homes you can afford, an expanded highway, and the first rapid-transit project south of the Fraser River in three decades. We won’t stop until we get it done.”

Eby said the NDP is committed to extending the underground Broadway line all the way to UBC.