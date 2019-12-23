This pedal car was first gifted to Don Bernadin on Christmas of 1952. (Courtesy of Adrian D’Silva)

VIDEO: New life for a 67-year-old toy car leads today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Dec. 23

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 23 are brought to you by the Victoria Video Network (VVN).

67-year-old toy car

A vintage toy car got a new life at Jeneece Place. For more information on the story by Aaron Guillen, CLICK HERE.

YYJ parking getting full

The Victoria International Airport parking lots are filling up fast for holiday getaways. For more information on this story CLICK HERE.

UVic’s record collection

The University of Victoria holds an LP record collection of more than 20,000. To read the story by Nicole Crescenzi, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Vancouver Island plane crash victim was from the Comox Valley

Man barricades himself in James Bay apartment during six-hour standoff with police Sunday night

One officer injured during initial confrontation with suspect

Swartz Bay sees one sailing wait for BC Ferries passengers

Travellers looking to get off the Island may be looking at waits at many BC Ferries terminals

Uplands house raided, wrapped gifts stolen in Grinch-style break-in

Police bust man with bolt cutters behind Oak Bay Rec. Centre

Saanich Christmas elf delivers 1,416 pairs of socks to locals just in time for holidays

Care facilities, schools, retirement homes among sock recipients

Sidney’s Star Cinema to open in new temporary location in the new year

Theatre is still setting up new location after temporarily closing the historic Third Street location on Dec. 8

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC

Premier’s year-end interview discusses NDP’s challenges

Chinese embassy takes swipe at ‘some politicians’ over talk of freeing Canadians

Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig have been detained for more than a year

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Vancouver Island freestyle skiier earns second world cup medal in two weeks

Teal Harle took home bronze at the latest big air world cup in Atlanta

Avalanche warning issued for southern B.C. mountains

Sea-to-Sky, South Coast inland mountains, Banff-Yoho-Kootenay National Parks, Waterton Lakes National Park are affected

No tsunami threat after two earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

