VIDEO: Oak Bay home up and moved to San Juan Islands

Cooper Shantz, former owner of 575 St. Patrick St., stands in front of his old home before it was barged to the San Juan Islands. (Photo courtesy of Cooper Shantz)Cooper Shantz, former owner of 575 St. Patrick St., stands in front of his old home before it was barged to the San Juan Islands. (Photo courtesy of Cooper Shantz)
Cooper Shantz, former owner of 575 St. Patrick St., stands in front of his old home before it was barged to the San Juan Islands. (Photo courtesy of Cooper Shantz)Cooper Shantz, former owner of 575 St. Patrick St., stands in front of his old home before it was barged to the San Juan Islands. (Photo courtesy of Cooper Shantz)
The crowd gathers to watch the move. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)The crowd gathers to watch the move. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
The Nickel Brothers house moving barge approaches McNeill Bay. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)The Nickel Brothers house moving barge approaches McNeill Bay. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Crew lowers the ramp aboard the Nickel Brothers house moving barge. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)Crew lowers the ramp aboard the Nickel Brothers house moving barge. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

The whole operation could have been jeopardized by a September breeze if it got any stronger.

A one-storey house formerly at 575 St. Patrick St. in Oak Bay was lifted and moved eight houses down the street to McNeill Bay on Sept. 8, where it was loaded on a barge headed for the San Juan Islands.

“We decided to explore a house move rather than demolish to save on demolition costs,” said the home’s former owner, Cooper Shantz. He sold the home to house moving experts Nickel Brothers for $1, in exchange for covering the costs of the move, which he estimated at $60,000.

READ ALSO: With no takers to move old Oak Bay home, teardown begins

READ ALSO: Oak Bay’s second-oldest farmhouse could be moved

The home, built in 1945, will be placed on a new lot.

“We also sleep better knowing it was able to be repurposed,” Shantz said. In its place, his family is building a modern beach house with a detached double garage, designed by the Zebra Group.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

developmentReal estateRecycling

Previous story
Patient’s death in Kamloops ER sitting area came amid marathon wait for treatment
Next story
B.C. seeks feedback to guide anti-racism data legislation

Just Posted

Jordan Reichert is the Animal Protection Party candidate for Victoria. (Photo courtesy of Jordan Reichert)
Victoria candidates speak out on housing, climate and COVID-19

Cooper Shantz, former owner of 575 St. Patrick St., stands in front of his old home before it was barged to the San Juan Islands. (Photo courtesy of Cooper Shantz)
VIDEO: Oak Bay home up and moved to San Juan Islands

The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Sept. 14. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria, Saanich-Gulf Islands ridings lead for mail-in ballot requests

Lisa Peterson’s white 1980 GMC Sierra 1500 doubles as her container garden, which will also be on display during the 21st Oak Bay Collector Car Show set for Sept. 12. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay car collector puts her trio of shiny vehicles up for display