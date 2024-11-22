 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

VIDEO: Octopus braves bomb cyclone's underwater chaos off B.C. coast

Underwater camera records currents 3 times stronger than usual
Lauren Collins
Lauren Collins
241122-avn-octopus-bamfield
A giant Pacific octopus was recorded hanging on for life off the coast of Bamfield on Vancouver Island's west coast as underwater currents reached "chaotic conditions" during the recent bomb cyclone.(Ocean Networks Canada/Facebook)

A giant Pacific octopus was recorded hanging on for life as underwater currents reached "chaotic conditions" during the recent bomb cyclone. 

Ocean Networks Canada shared the footage on Facebook Thursday (Nov. 21), following the bomb cyclone that hit B.C.'s coast on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Ahead of the storm, Environment Canada warned it could bring wind gusts of up to 120 km/h in the central and north coasts, and gusts of 100 km/h along the south coast and on Vancouver Island. 

The octopus was caught on video at Folger Pinnacle, just off the coast of Bamfield on Vancouver Island's west coast, at a depth of 25 metres underwater. 

Ocean Networks Canada said the camera also measured the storm. Its sensors recorded vertical currents that were three times stronger than usual. 

The post added the octopus showed "us what resilience looks like as it braves 10-metre waves and powerful currents to find the perfect spot to ride out the storm."

 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Lauren Collins

About the Author: Lauren Collins

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's provincial team, after my journalism career took me around B.C. since I was 19 years old.
Read more

Related

Man missing after going kayaking in West Vancouver prior to windstorm
Man missing after going kayaking in West Vancouver prior to windstorm
‘Bomb cyclone’ headed B.C.’s way not as alarmist as it sounds: meteorologist
‘Bomb cyclone’ headed B.C.’s way not as alarmist as it sounds: meteorologist