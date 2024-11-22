VIDEO: Octopus braves bomb cyclone's underwater chaos off B.C. coast

Underwater camera records currents 3 times stronger than usual

A giant Pacific octopus was recorded hanging on for life as underwater currents reached "chaotic conditions" during the recent bomb cyclone.

Ocean Networks Canada shared the footage on Facebook Thursday (Nov. 21), following the bomb cyclone that hit B.C.'s coast on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Ahead of the storm, Environment Canada warned it could bring wind gusts of up to 120 km/h in the central and north coasts, and gusts of 100 km/h along the south coast and on Vancouver Island.

The octopus was caught on video at Folger Pinnacle, just off the coast of Bamfield on Vancouver Island's west coast, at a depth of 25 metres underwater.

Ocean Networks Canada said the camera also measured the storm. Its sensors recorded vertical currents that were three times stronger than usual.

The post added the octopus showed "us what resilience looks like as it braves 10-metre waves and powerful currents to find the perfect spot to ride out the storm."