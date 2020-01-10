VIDEO: Orphaned Australian kangaroos lead a selection of today’s top three news stories

Family-run Langford quilt and sewing shop Cloth Castle is hosting a pouch-making party to help injured and orphaned Australian wildlife. (Facebook/Australian Wildlife Conservancy)

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 10 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

A Langford quilt shop is inviting residents to make pouches for orphaned Australian wildlife. The free pouch party is being held Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information on this story, click here.

The Bank of Canada is seeking nominations for who should be on the new $5 bill. Sir Wilfrid Laurier is currently on the note. For more information on this story, click here.

Snow is falling on the Malahat. Early Friday morning highway cameras show drivers in slushy, somewhat snowy conditions. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter