Family-run Langford quilt and sewing shop Cloth Castle is hosting a pouch-making party to help injured and orphaned Australian wildlife. (Facebook/Australian Wildlife Conservancy)

VIDEO: Orphaned Australian kangaroos lead a selection of today’s top three news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 10

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 10 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

A Langford quilt shop is inviting residents to make pouches for orphaned Australian wildlife. The free pouch party is being held Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information on this story, click here.

The Bank of Canada is seeking nominations for who should be on the new $5 bill. Sir Wilfrid Laurier is currently on the note. For more information on this story, click here.

Snow is falling on the Malahat. Early Friday morning highway cameras show drivers in slushy, somewhat snowy conditions. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Island Highway north of Sayward junction opens to single lane alternating traffic
Next story
Royals chose ideal spot to ponder future, North Saanich mayor says

Just Posted

Victoria charities invited to take all remaining food at Wellburn’s Market

The long-standing local grocery store was forced into an early permanent closure after flooding

Royals chose ideal spot to ponder future, North Saanich mayor says

North Saanich’s Geoff Orr said he likes to think the beaches, forests played a part in the decision

UVic students walk out in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation

One year ago the RCMP descended on a camp that had been blocking access to a pipeline site

West Shore RCMP arrests suspected drug-impaired driver that crashed into vehicle, cyclist

Woman crashes BMW into vehicle, drives around it, hits cyclist

Saanich police arrest driver believed to be impaired by drugs after collision on Craigflower bridge

No one injured in single-vehicle crash late Thursday night

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

VIDEO: Orphaned Australian kangaroos lead a selection of today’s top three news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 10

Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

UPDATE: Ambulance flips on Highway 19 en route to Courtenay

No injuries reported

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

UPDATE: Island Highway north of Sayward junction opens to single lane alternating traffic

The Island Highway north of Sayward closed due to an accident Friday… Continue reading

POLL: Do you buy lottery tickets?

Residents around Greater Victoria and across the country have been swept up… Continue reading

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Province releases never-before-seen photos of 1965 slide in Hope

It created a swath of destruction two miles long and killed four people

Most Read