VIDEO: Plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem

Both the Impossible and Beyond Burger have more saturated fat than beef burgers

Plant-based meat alternatives are all the rage right now.

The Impossible Burger and the Beyond Meat Burger are two of the top-selling vegan patties.

Nutritionists told the media that these burgers may be less healthy than beef burgers due to being processed and high in salt.

The Beyond Meat burger’s second listed ingredient is pea protein isolate, which could be harmful when consumed in large quantities.

With coconut oil as another major ingredient, both the Impossible and Beyond Burger have more saturated fat than beef burgers.

Better for the environment? Yes. Better for your health? Maybe not.

READ MORE: Beyond Fish? The next frontier in plant-based alternatives

READ MORE: Beyond Meat goes public as sales of plant-based meats rise

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saanich Police issue warning after nearly 20 break-ins while homeowners away
Next story
Driver who killed B.C. motorcyclist receives absolute discharge

Just Posted

Victoria car show’s ferry event a highlight for arriving hot-rodders

Grand opening event one of several planned for Northwest Deuce Days

Rickter Scale: The chicken’s ready when pigs fly

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

Saanich Police issue warning after nearly 20 break-ins while homeowners away

Police believe suspect is deliberately targeting homes while resident are on vacation

Brentwood Bay brings $5 concerts every Wednesday

Variety of music on offer, picnics, good vibes and family friendly

City of Victoria votes to consider funding changes at Royal Theatre

A meeting between the Capital Regional District, Victoria, Saanich and Oak Bay will determine further steps

VIDEO: Black bear caught climbing tree in Langford neighbourhood

Triangle Mountain residents on alert following bear sighting

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

Thunderstorms forecast across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for B.C.’s central Interior

Driver who killed B.C. motorcyclist receives absolute discharge

Chase family speechless following decision by BC Review Board

Lower gas prices slow annual inflation rate to Bank of Canada’s 2% bull’s-eye

Prices showed strength in other areas — led by a 17.3 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables

B.C. moves to preserve 54 of its biggest, oldest trees

Fir, cedar, spruce, pine, yew set aside from logging

Report of dead body in B.C. park actually headless sex doll

This discovery, made at Manning Park on July 10, led police to uncovering two other sex mannequins

Grand Forks fire chief found to have bullied, harassed volunteer firefighter: report

WorkSafeBC, third-party human resources investigation looking into allegations complete

Taekwondo instructor, 21, identified as B.C. bat rabies victim

Nick Major, 21, an instructor at Cascadia Martial Arts in Parksville

Most Read