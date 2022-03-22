Video footage captured a driver speeding around a corner and crossing over a sidewalk into a front yard on Saturday (March 19) in west Abbotsford. (Screenshot from video)

Video footage captured a driver speeding around a corner and crossing over a sidewalk into a front yard on Saturday (March 19) in west Abbotsford. (Screenshot from video)

VIDEO: Police search for driver of speedy sports car driven into Abbotsford yard

Driver speeds around corner and crosses sidewalk into front yard

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for help to find a reckless driver who sped around a corner and crossed over a sidewalk into a front yard before driving away.

The incident took place Saturday (March 19) at 7:27 p.m. in the 2600 block of Sunnyside Street in west Abbotsford (west of Clearbrook Road and south of Old Yale Road).

A video clip of the incident shows a driver in a black sports car drift into the opposite lane as they speed through the corner and come to a brief stop along the sidewalk and edge of the residential property.

ALSO SEE: Cyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Abbotsford

The driver does not hit any pedestrians or other vehicles.

The person then backs off the property and continues slowly along the road.

A licence plate cannot be seen in the footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd) and provide file number 22-11301.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DrivingPolice

Previous story
Health-care linked, eviction-free housing coming to Greater Victoria, rest of B.C.
Next story
B.C. powerlifter starts fundraiser for Ukraine

Just Posted

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson announced the implementation of 500 new complex-care housing spaces across the province on Tuesday (March 22). (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Health-care linked, eviction-free housing coming to Greater Victoria, rest of B.C.

Pacific FC is on the hunt for a new Stewie the Starfish mascot to work the 2022 season. (Courtesy Pacific FC)
Pacific FC conducting interviews for new Stewie the Starfish

Rainy, or T011A, was spotted in the Sooke Basin on Monday. (Courtesy of Mollie Naccarato/Pacific Imagery)
Orca named Rainy spotted in Sooke Basin

The UVic Vikes men’s basketball team defeated the top-seeded University of Alberta 70-64 in Saturday’s Canada West gold medal final in Edmonton. The Vikes return for the U SPORTS National Championships in two weeks time. (Courtesy of Vikes Athletics and Recreation)
UVic Vikes capture Canada West men’s basketball gold