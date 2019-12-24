VIDEO: Police warning public about holiday traffic leads today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Dec. 24

Fifteen crashes in 24 hours has police asking drivers to be vigilant over the holidays. (File Photo)

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 24 are brought to you by the Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Additions to Pandora Street

Victoria is considering initiatives for the city’s most vulnerable population. For more information on the story by Nina Grossman, CLICK HERE.

Greater Victoria crashes spark warning

Many variables are to blame for 15 motor vehicle incidents in just 24 hours. For more information on this story by Devon Bidal, CLICK HERE.

Deer Photographer

A local urban wildlife photographer is being recognized for cutting edge research. To read the story by Travis Paterson, CLICK HERE.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter