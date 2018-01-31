VIDEO: Port Renfrew’s Song and Surf Festival sells out in 48 hours

Band of Rascals perform at this year’s Song and Surf Music Festival in Port Renfrew. (Contributed/Facebook)

Port Renfrew’s Song and Surf Music Festival sold out in under 48 hours when tickets went on sale last month.

Not surprising, say organizers, after the 2018 Tall Tree Music Festival was cancelled last fall.

“We saw the tickets fly out the door, and there was a lot of chatter on social media,” said Emmalee Brunt, communications manager for both festivals.

In the past, many festival-goers have bought tickets for both the Tall Tree and Song and Surf music festivals.

“We have a longtime community that has kind of rallied around Song and Surf as well as Tall Tree,” Brunt said.

This year’s Song and Surf Music Festival, which is held Feb. 9 to 11, features 27 bands headlined by The Pack AD, Band of Rascals, K+LAB, and Bear Witness. Also performing are Dirty Radio, Tank Gyal, Frase, Def3, JP Maurice, Bendy’s Beach Boogie, Johny Gr4ves, Mt. Doyle, Murge’s Vinyl Voyage, Vince Vaccaro, Laura Mitic, Familiar Wild, Ruairi Lazers, Stinging Belle, Quarterback, Electric Sex Panther, Mike Hann and Tyler Harvey, Dylan Stone, Fintan O’Brien, Ocie Elliott, Yeezy Yee, Taquito Jalapeno, and GI Blunt.

The festival is held at three locations, with daytime venues at the Old Church and Big Fish Lodge, while the bigger nighttime concerts rock out at the Port Renfrew Community Centre.

Traditionally, acoustic music is played throughout the day, while evening performances are reserved for larger bands and DJs.

“It’s a very mellow festival, everyone is cosy inside and just hanging out,” said Brunt, who has been part of the festival for six years.

“It’s just a nice way to spend a weekend. It’s a lot of fun.”

Along with the music, the Song & Surf Music Festival also gives back to the community with donations made to area trail-building ventures, a youth music program and the Ancient Forest Alliance. The festival in past years also helped refurbish the Old Church.



