VIDEO: Protesters chain doors shut at DFO office in Saanich

Fish farm protester Tsastilqualus Ambers was back at the Department of Fisheries and Oceans office Saanich on Thursday.

The 67-year-old was removed by Saanich Police as she and Shawna Green sat in lawn chairs in front of the doors of the DFO office, which they had chained and locked, penning the employees inside.

Saanch Police attended at about 8:30 a.m.

Ambers, of the Ma’amtagila Nation, and two others camped in protestation over open-net fish farms at the DFO office in Commerce Circle off Vanalman for a month between mid November and Dec. 19. This time, as before, they were removed by the Saanich Police Community Engagement division.

They “refused to remove themselves from the DFO office, situated on unceded WSANEC territories,” said a post on their Facebook page, Fish Farms Out Now.

Sgt. Andy Stuart is seen speaking at length to Ambers and Green in the video prior to removing them.

Officers discussed with the women if they would remove the chains from the doors however they were unwilling to remove them, said Sgt. Jereme Leslie. The women then agreed that if they were arrested for mischief they would peacefully give up the key and go with the officers.

At around 9 a.m., the women were arrested for mischief and the chain was removed from the doors.

It’s anticipated the women will be placed on conditions not to attend the property on Commerce Circle and appear before the courts at a later date, Leslie said.

“This action was carried out in solidarity with the many indigenous nations opposing illegal fish farms which are contaminating their unceded territories and wild salmon populations,” said the post.

Ambers and others have spent a considerable amount of time in front of Premier John Horgan’s Langford MLA office.

