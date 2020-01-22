VIDEO: Protesters occupying a downtown government building leads a selection of today’s news stories

Indigenous youth speak to protesters outside of Serious Coffee Wednesday morning. Some spent upwards of 10 hours occupying the office of the Ministry of Energy, Mines & Petroleum Resources on Tuesday in protest of the provincial governments plans to run the Coastal Gaslink through Wet’suwet’en territory. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 22 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Wet’suwet’en supporters continue to protest outside of a downtown government building for the second day in a row. For more information on this story, click here.

A case of the coronavirus virus has been confirmed in Seattle. The province is asking health-care staff to be vigilant in screening for possible cases. For more information on this story, click here.

A Victoria man is out $6,000 due to the latest gift card scam. Fraudsters claim to be a member of a banks ‘fraud sting team,’ in need of gift cards. For more information on this story, click here.

