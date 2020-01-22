Indigenous youth speak to protesters outside of Serious Coffee Wednesday morning. Some spent upwards of 10 hours occupying the office of the Ministry of Energy, Mines & Petroleum Resources on Tuesday in protest of the provincial governments plans to run the Coastal Gaslink through Wet’suwet’en territory. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

VIDEO: Protesters occupying a downtown government building leads a selection of today’s news stories

Wet’suwet’en supporters continue to protest outside of a downtown government building for the second day in a row. For more information on this story, click here.

A case of the coronavirus virus has been confirmed in Seattle. The province is asking health-care staff to be vigilant in screening for possible cases. For more information on this story, click here.

A Victoria man is out $6,000 due to the latest gift card scam. Fraudsters claim to be a member of a banks ‘fraud sting team,’ in need of gift cards. For more information on this story, click here.

