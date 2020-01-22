VIDEO: Protesters occupying a downtown government building leads a selection of today’s news stories

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 22 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).
Wet’suwet’en supporters continue to protest outside of a downtown government building for the second day in a row. For more information on this story, click here.
A case of the coronavirus virus has been confirmed in Seattle. The province is asking health-care staff to be vigilant in screening for possible cases. For more information on this story, click here.
A Victoria man is out $6,000 due to the latest gift card scam. Fraudsters claim to be a member of a banks ‘fraud sting team,’ in need of gift cards. For more information on this story, click here.
