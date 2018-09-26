VIDEO: Qualicum Beach man escapes injury after car bursts into flames

A Qualicum Beach man’s car caught fire this morning (Sept. 26). The man pulled off Highway 19 going north just before the Qualicum Beach exit. — Michael Briones Photo

A Qualicum Beach man escaped injury after his car burst into flames on Wednesday morning.

Driving north on Highway 19, the driver, (who did not wish to provide his name) smelled something burning. He then saw smoke, and witnessed his Toyota Tercel’s hood catch fire.

He quickly pulled over to the side of the road, at the entrance to Qualicum Beach.

Two fire trucks responded and quickly doused the car’s flames.

There was no disruption to traffic.

The driver said he was lucky he was able to pull over quickly and that the car didn’t catch fire when he reached his home.