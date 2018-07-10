VIDEO: Raft rescue on Campbell River

First responders pulled several people from the Campbell River this afternoon after their flotation devices became caught on the supports of a bridge.

The RCMP requested assistance from the Campbell River Search and Rescue (CRSAR), who deployed their swift-water team.

At least two or three different small flotation devices, including a small kayak, were tethered together when they became entangled around the northernmost piling of the “logging bridge” on Hwy. 28, said CRSAR’s Tim Strange.

“They were wrapped around the piling, basically stuck in the current,” said Strange.

Members of the swift-water crew tossed ropes to people in the boats closest to the shore, he said. People in the boats held onto the ropes, and the river current “swung them into the bank,” in a kind of pendulum effect.

One inflatable raft containing a small child remained on the far side of the piling.

Rescuers cut the rope that was holding that raft, which began floating downriver, as a member of the search and rescue crew held on.

Throw-ropes were quickly tossed to the raft as it floated away, and the raft with the child was retrieved.

“One of our members was able to stay with the raft there until they were secure,” said Strange. “He was basically going to float down the river as far as he needed … until they were secure, one way or the other.”

He said that other CRSAR would have been able to throw ropes into the raft further down river if needed.

Several young people were huddled in bathing suits on the north side of the river who may have gotten to shore on their own, said Strange.

“I can’t tell you how many people were able to make it to shore by themselves, but there were at least five or six people that were assisted to shore by our members,” he said.

Fire and ambulance crews were also on-hand as the scene unfolded, along with many onlookers.

Staff Sergeant Troy Beauregard of the Campbell River RCMP said they were able to lower personal flotation devices and other equipment to the rafters after they became tangled in the bridge’s supports.

At present, there appear to be no injuries.