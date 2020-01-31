Saanich council recently adopted a 131-step climate action plan expected to cost $2.5-million in the first year of implementation. (Black Press Media file photo)

VIDEO: Saanich has an action plan to battle climate change, leading a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 31

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 31 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Saanich is preparing to battle climate change with a new 131-step plan. The plan is expected to cost $2.5 million in the first year of implementation. For more information on this story, click here.

Better address signs are needed on the West Shore according to one Langford firefighter. Contrasting colours and six-inch height may help firefighters respond quickly to calls. For more information on this story, click here.

Greater Victoria will see its largest video game tournament in April. The Daryl Open will feature Super Smash Bros. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jail time for Chilliwack driver in crash that killed pregnant woman
Next story
Navy officer dismissed after dismantling smoke detectors to enable smoking on HMCS Calgary

Just Posted

Navy officer dismissed after dismantling smoke detectors to enable smoking on HMCS Calgary

Commanding officer also replaced aboard HMCS Calgary

Nine-year jail sentence proposed for Saanich cross-border drug smuggler

William Milton Barnes pleaded guilty to three charges related to drug delivery

BC Ferries takes extra measures to clean vessels following Vancouver coronavirus case

Health experts say chances of contracting the disease in Canada are still low

Dallas Road is not an RV park: Residents fed up with overnight parking

Mayor says lack of affordable housing, high cost of living the real issue

Unique Valentine’s event offers pop-up weddings for couples

The Love Bash will have mini chapels and all the necessities for a wedding

VIDEO: Impeachment witnesses rejected, ensuring Trump’s acquittal

Senate vote was 51-49, despite Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney siding with Democrats

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

DFO sets Salish Sea herring harvest rate at 20 per cent

Coastal communities and conservation groups say that Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO)… Continue reading

Vancouver Island’s business excellence recognized

Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards were presented in Victoria on Jan. 31

Jail time for Chilliwack driver in crash that killed pregnant woman

Frank Tessman convicted under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

B.C. man invents tree planting alarm clock

If you wake up on time, you earn virtual seeds

Duncan man has sexual assault conviction overturned

Abraham Louie was convicted in 2018

RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway

Vehicle impounded, man fined for excessive speeding

B.C. coronavirus testing continues, still only one confirmed case

International emergency measures aimed at poorer countries, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read