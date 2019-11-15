Saanich police are searching for a man who allegedly stole two poppy donation boxes from two different locations in Saanich. (Photo via Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

VIDEO: Saanich police search for man suspected of stealing poppy donation boxes

Boxes were taken from Uptown Mall, pharmacy on Shelbourne Street

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who allegedly stole two poppy donation boxes from two different locations in Saanich.

The first box was taken from Uptown Mall and the other from a pharmacy on Shelbourne Street.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the man in the security footage is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at their non-emergency line: 250-475-4321.

To report anonymously, contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

