Video: Saanich police seek knife wielding robber

Man who robbed 7-11 in June still at large

Video footage believed to be a man who entered 7-11 on Burnside West in the early morning hours on June 30 and robbed it using a knife. Crime Stoppers screenshot

Saanich Police are still looking for the male in this video who committed an armed robbery with a knife at the 7-11 convenience store on Burnside Road West in the early morning hours of June 30.

@SaanichPolice continue to seek man who used knife to rob the 7/11 on Burnside Road West in the early morning hours on June 30, 2018. @VicCrimeStop https://t.co/cKZJwUgq9H pic.twitter.com/taatjNAClU — Saanich News (@saanichnews) October 3, 2018

READ MORE: Saanich Police investigate store robbery

At the time police reported a man walked into the 7-Eleven at approximately 1:45 a.m., pulling out a knife and demanding money from the clerk. The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen heading down Burnside toward Harriet.

The suspect was described as a white male, six feet tall and weighing 280 pounds. He has a reddish-brown goatee with additional facial hair, and was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, shorts and a grey/white T-shirt with a large abstract image on it.

Tips that lead to an arrest may remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward up to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter