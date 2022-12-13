VIDEO: Santa pays early visit to kids in Victoria hospital

Santa delivers gifts at Victoria General Hospital. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Santa arrives at Victoria General Hospital in a B.C. Emergency Health Services air ambulance. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Santa meets Natasha and Hunter Lucas at Victoria General Hospital. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Santa arrives at Victoria General Hospital in a B.C. Emergency Health Services air ambulance. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Santa delivers gifts at Victoria General Hospital. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Santa delivers gifts at Victoria General Hospital. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

Santa Claus came early to visit some kids at Victoria General Hospital Tuesday (Dec. 13).

The reindeer didn’t take this trip, as Santa arrived in a B.C. Ambulance Service helicopter with toys to give to children at the hospital.

“Coming in on a helicopter is fun,” Santa said. “It’s heartwarming and I love it. There are kids here who really need the visit. I want every child who is in the hospital at Christmas to know that I will never forget them.”

Santa also visited hospitals in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Abbotsford, Surrey and New Westminster Friday.

Helijet president and CEO Daniel Sitnam and B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedic Joanna Stefani also made the trip.

“As Infant Transport Team paramedics, we are dedicated to helping children in some of the most difficult and traumatic of circumstances,” Stefani said. “Often, we meet patients and their families in medical emergencies. Today’s Santa flight is incredibly special, as we get to bring smiles to young patients in less stressful conditions. I am honoured to represent all paramedics in this wonderful holiday tradition.”

This is the 18th year Santa has visited British Columbia hospitals in a B.C. Emergency Health Services air ambulance.

“All of us at Helijet are happy to have this opportunity to help make the holiday season special for these courageous kids and their families who find themselves in hospital instead of at home as Christmas approaches,” Sitnam said. “This is the 18th year our dedicated staff at Helijet has helped fly Santa around, and we’re very proud of our contribution as we continue to help BC Ambulance Service paramedics provide 24/7 helicopter service for hundreds of critically ill patients across the province every year.”

READ MORE: IEOA Truck Light Convoy and Food Drive brings cheer to Greater Victoria for 24th year

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Santa ClausVictoria General Hospital