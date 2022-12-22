A baby squirrel on the mend at Wild ARC in Metchosin. (Wild ARC/Facebook)

A baby squirrel on the mend at Wild ARC in Metchosin. (Wild ARC/Facebook)

VIDEO: Scurry set free after healing stay at West Shore wildlife rehab

‘Young, wild and free’ handful of red squirrels returns to the wild

A scurry of squirrels are now romping free in the wild after healing at the hands of staff at the BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin.

The handful of young red squirrels came in a couple batches last month. One near-hairless baby was found after his mother was killed by a car while carrying him. Wild ARC typically sees one or two baby red squirrels every other year, so when a group of three showed up a few days later, the team was surprised.

Cold, dehydrated and covered in fleas, the team figures they crawled out of their nest looking for food after their mother didn’t return.

READ ALSO: Baby squirrel finds new family at West Shore wildlife rehab

The team’s optimism the young critters would heal as a unit was happily rewarded with a release into the wild recently.

“We’re so happy to share that they all were successfully released back to their wild home,” the agency announced on social media, sharing a video of the squirrels while in care.

“They were everything a wildlife rehabilitator could hope for – young, wild and free. So wild, we couldn’t get a release photo, but we’re so glad to know their wild spirits will serve them well back home.”

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWild ARC

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.

Just Posted

The Oak Bay Police Department teams up with Old Farm Market to deliver Christmas toy drive donations. (Oak Bay police/Twitter)
Oak Bay police reunite cold and lost elderly woman with her family

A baby squirrel on the mend at Wild ARC in Metchosin. (Wild ARC/Facebook)
VIDEO: Scurry set free after healing stay at West Shore wildlife rehab

Buses are running on some routes, but not adhereing to a schedule as poor road conditions continue to plague Greater Victoria. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Victoria breakwater off-limits, bus routes sporadic under winter storm warning

B.C. pre-Christmas storm is expected to turn icy beginning Thursday (Dec. 22) as remaining snow hardens and freezing rain falls. (Sergey Gorbachev/ Pixabay)
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.

Pop-up banner image