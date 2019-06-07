A close-call was caught on dashcam footage recently, between a left-turning car and an oncoming semi-truck. (Canadian Roadtripper screenshot)

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

A close call between a left-turning car and an oncoming semi-truck is turning heads online.

The risky maneuver happened at a turn near Highway 97 and Highway 99 outside of Cache Creek, according to dashcam footage posted to YouTube on Tuesday by Canadian Roadtripper.

The video shows a white car lined up behind another vehicle in the left-turn lane at a three-way intersection. As the first vehicle stalls to turn left, the driver capturing the video can be heard saying “come on, man,” before honking his horn a number of times.

But when it comes time for the car to make a left turn, an oncoming semi-truck narrowly misses clipping the back of the car.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle capturing the footage can be heard screaming as they witness the close call, before making the turn themselves and pulling over.

