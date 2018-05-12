Video shows alleged 2016 assault on police officer in Hedley

Bremner Lance is accused of assault on a peace officer causing bodily harm and uttering threats

A new video detailing an alleged assault on a police officer in Hedley has surfaced, as a trial on the issue gets underway.

Bremner Lance is accused of assault on a peace officer causing bodily harm and uttering threats from the September 2016 incident in which he and Const. Kendall Dean Oliver got into a physical confrontation.

Black Press Media’s Penticton Western News obtained the video from 2016, recently shown in court.

In trial, Oliver said Lance had approached angrily during a call to a vehicle doing burnouts in Hedley, and that Lance had attacked him.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Don Skogstad noted the vehicle Oliver had tied to the call did not match the description, as it was a different make. The licence plate had matched, but Skogstad suggested that given the type of vehicle was different from what was described in the call, the licence plate, too, could have been wrong.

Cpl. Chad Parsons came to assist Oliver during the physical confrontation, striking Lance twice with his baton in the process.

Skogstad also questioned Parsons on the severity of the first strike, noting Parsons raised the baton above his head as he wound up to strike Lance the first time. He also questioned the necessity of the second strike, suggesting the struggle had mostly devolved to the two grappling on the ground by then.

The Western News successfully advocated for the release of a video of the fight shown as evidence in court. Some conditions on that release required the video to be edited.

The matter is set to return to the courts briefly in June to fix a new date for the matter.

Report a typo or send us your tips, photos and video.
Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

@dustinrgodfrey
Send Dustin an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police respond to reports of weapons at Royal Roads University
Next story
Best video stories of the week

Just Posted

VIDEO: Luxurious yacht pulls up at Victoria International Marina

The Marina remains under construction, but that’s not stopping some visitors

Shelter me: Rental housing crunch plaguing Vancouver Island

The Big Read: family living in borrowed RV, unable to find space in tough rental market

Camosun sets table for food truck service next month

Food truck will give students real-life experience

CRD board members vote for executive staff pay raise

Staff making up to $268,200 can expect as much as a 2.67 per cent wage increase

Police are seeking information on a woman who’s been missing for 13 years

Belinda Ann Cameron was last seen on May 11, 2005

Contest winners renew vows on Oak Bay beachfront this morning

Couples renew vows at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel after winning radio contest

Video shows alleged 2016 assault on police officer in Hedley

Bremner Lance is accused of assault on a peace officer causing bodily harm and uttering threats

Survivor of gun violence in Afghanistan wants to be ‘voice of women’ while in B.C.

Shakila Zareen hopes to continue advocating for diplomatic pressure to reduce gender-based violence

Indigenous leaders see new hope for LNG

‘Once in a lifetime’ economic opportunity for B.C.’s northwes

Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2

Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time against Houston

Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Justice Michel Shore made the ruling in Saskatoon where survivors spoke for and against the proposal

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

Kaleb Dahlgren, 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team in Toronto

Fake GoFundMe account started for Grand Forks ‘flood victims’

Community Futures Boundary is advising they did not sponsor the campaign.

Saanich MP calls for marine conservation reserve

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke MP Randall Garrison hosts town hall May 14 at Prospect Lake Hall

Most Read