Video shows break-in at Saanich underground parking lot

Saanich Police are looking for two men caught on camera Monday night

This still shows two men breaking into vehicles in a Saanich underground parking lot. Submitted.

Saanich Police continue to investigate the theft of several items including audio equipment from an underground garage.

Sgt. Jereme Leslie of Saanich Police said suspects entered three vehicles in an underground parking lot in the 3200 block of Rutledge Street near the municipal border with the City of Victoria Monday night. Based on video footage, the incident happened at around 9:44 p.m., with police receiving a report of it Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Motorcycle, scooter thefts up 36% in Victoria

Video surveillance footage shows two young men, likely in their 20s, carrying items by themselves and with the aid of a shopping cart. Leslie said officers are still collecting statements from owners to find out exactly which items the men stole, the value and descriptions of the items.

RELATED: Rash of motorcycle, scooter thefts prompts police warning to residents

RELATED: Bike stolen in Victoria recovered with suspect in Oak Bay

“Both officers from our patrol division and our forensic identification section attended yesterday and the matter is still under investigation,” said Leslie, adding that police have not yet received the video itself, which has an eerie quality, not unlike a modern day horror film.

Conway Carruthers, the strata president for the property where the break-in happened, estimates the men stole items worth approximately $2,000 including three bicycles, accessories, and other smaller items. “My own vehicle had a smashed window,” he said.

Leslie said the incident is a reminder for motorists to secure their vehicles. “Always ensure your vehicle doors are locked, even if you’ve parked in a secure underground lot,” he said. “Never leave valuables in plain sight and take electronics with you.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Saanich Police are looking for this man following a break-in Monday in an underground parking lot. Submitted