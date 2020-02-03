VIDEO: Sooke River continues to be searched for a third body, following a drowning on Friday, leading a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 3

AJ Jensen, Cory Mills and Eric Blackmore have been missing since Friday night. Two bodies have since been recovered. (Ashley Payne/Facebook)

These Greater Victoria stories for Feb. 3 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The search for a 20-year-old man continues after two other bodies were found in the Sooke River. The first two young men are believed to have drowned. For more information on this story, click here.

The North Saanich store, Deep Cove Market, has declared itself a media-free zone. Owner Rosemary Scott says the royal couple deserve privacy. For more information on this story, click here.

Greater Victoria beaches are contaminated; the heavy rain has lead to wastewater overflows. For more information on this story, click here.

Story emerging from Sooke River tragedy

Two men killed, another still missing after torrential rains swell river

Victoria officer responding to weapons call injured in Saturday night crash

Three people taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Saanich crews rescue Mount Doug hiker

Crews say slippery, cold conditions on mountain

Search continues for man, 20, believed drowned in Sooke River; two other bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

Father of murdered realtor still waits for arrests after 12 years

Jeff Buziak was in Victoria on Sunday for the 10th memorial walk for his daughter Lindsay

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

Floods, evacuations during Cowichan Valley Regional District state of emergency

All sorts of heroic tales and strife emerge from mammoth rainstorm in the Chemainus area

‘Outrageous’: Environmental group urges action from B.C. on plastic pellets in waterways

Plastic pellets are being eaten by fish, birds, turtles

B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer

150 wigs were taken from Eva and Co. Wigs

Police search for family after toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

Island First Nations Tribe assumes ownership of iconic 49th Parallel General Store in Chemainus

Operating what’s now known as the Salish Sea Market provides economic opportunities for Penelakut

Search for missing Cowichan Tribes man intensifies

Ethan Sampson has been missing since Thursday night.

