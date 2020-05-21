VIDEO: Sooke School District 2020 graduates get stage ceremony after all

Students to cross the stage in small groups, not allowed to bring family

Grade 12 students will be allowed to have a grad ceremony, but in small groups. They won’t be allowed to bring family members, according to Superintendent Scott Stinson. (Courtesy of Lawrence Herzog, Office of Mitzi Dean MLA)

Grade 12 students in the Sooke School District can cross the stage in June.

Superintendent Scott Stinson confirmed in a video posted to Facebook that students can wear their cap, gown and formal attire for a graduation ceremony thanks to Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, who has allowed the event to go forward.

“We will organize [the event] in small groups so students will be able to participate in crossing the stage,” said Stinson, noting that each school will determine the size of the small groups.

The events will take place in Royal Bay, Edward Milne, and Belmont Secondary auditoriums. No family members will be allowed to attend, but Stinson said there will be a professional photographer at each event to capture the moment, free of charge.

“We’re glad we’re able to add to what was going to be a just and fitting tribute to our grads this year by allowing you that ceremonial crossing of the stage and to recognize many years of hard work to yourself get to this point,” said Stinson. “Thank you for your hard work for advocacy, and tremendous accomplishments.”

Notably, a graduate tribute video will still be streamed live and encouraged to share with family and friends. A date has yet to be set for the live event where the video will be screened.

The video compilation will feature speeches from dignitaries, valedictorians and historians at each school and will show images of each student through grad photos and grad statements. The school district is working with a professional video company, Stinson said.

– with files from Shalu Mehta

