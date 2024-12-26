 Skip to content
VIDEO: Stolen pickup truck sparks police chase in downtown Victoria

VicPD recovered the three-wheeled stolen vehicle after its escape, investigation ongoing
Olivier Laurin
Around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, officers received a call from the owners of a stolen vehicle that had been spotted being driven downtown, after which a police chase ensued despite the stolen vehicle missing a front left tire. (Photo courtesy of Taylor Hixson)

Victoria Police are investigating an incident in the downtown core on Christmas Eve, involving a stolen vehicle that evaded officers before being recovered.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, officers received a call from the owners of a stolen vehicle that it had been spotted being driven downtown, Vic PD confirmed in an email to Victoria News. 

(Video courtesy of Taylor Hixson)

Officers located the vehicle and moved into position behind it. However, the driver ran a red light, which caused officers to end their pursuit for public safety reasons.

Police located the stolen vehicle again, a few moments later, immobile. In an attempt to prevent the individual from fleeing further, officers executed a manoeuvre which resulted in the stolen vehicle losing one of its tires. Despite the damage, the vehicle managed to flee the scene on three wheels.

The pursuit resumed as the stolen vehicle sped down some of Victoria's busiest arteries. Many social media users commented on the event and posted videos of the sighting. 

“Holy there is a guy driving a three-wheeled 4x4 down Douglas sparks flying with two dozen cops chasing them they almost hit us,” said Facebook user Takuma Valcourt.

VicPD confirmed that the stolen vehicle was later recovered, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

