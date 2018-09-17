VIDEO: Surveillance camera catches Sooke Rd crash

New details emerge into crash that sent three people to hospital

Last week’s crash on Sooke Road sent three people to hospital after a pickup, a black Dodge driven by a 59-year-old man, crashed into a hydro pole, knocking out power to the area.

The truck that hit the hydro pole on Sept. 14 had, moments earlier, come into contact with another truck, a black Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 75-year-old male. That collision took place about 5oo metres west of the Shell station on Sooke Road.

The second truck can be seen on security camera continuing to speed down the highway after the initial crash.

RCMP have released no specific information on what happened after that point, but it’s known that the second truck was then involved in another crash about 300 metres east of the Shell station where it apparently was involved in a collision with a blue Hyundai Tuscon, driven by a 67-year-old female, causing both vehicles to flip several times and come to rest at the side of the road.

Although RCMP has not released information on the current condition of the three drivers involved, they have confirmed there were no fatalities.

At present, RCMP has no information on the cause of the crash, but they have interviewed a number of witnesses and reviewed surveillance video of the first crash.

Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected to be contributing factors, but RCMP is speculating that there may have been a medical condition that contributed to the collisions.

The accidents caused long delays on Sooke Road as RCMP investigated the incident, hydro worked to restore power, and the crash vehicles were removed from the roadway.

Gunny Tennesse’s husband, Garry, was stuck in the lineup coming from Langford. He’d initially seen the traffic congestion begin at around 1:30 p.m. and decided to wait it out in Langford. When informed that traffic was moving again around 6 p.m. he got back in line, but still didn’t arrive home until 11:20 p.m.

“He was happy to get home, that’s for sure,” said Tennessee.

Another driver (Ross) reported that he didn’t try to get back to Langford until 9:30 p.m.

“It was ridiculous. I have no idea why it took so long to clean up,” he said.

