VIDEO: Surveillance camera catches Sooke Rd crash

New details emerge into crash that sent three people to hospital

Last week’s crash on Sooke Road sent three people to hospital after a pickup, a black Dodge driven by a 59-year-old man, crashed into a hydro pole, knocking out power to the area.

The truck that hit the hydro pole on Sept. 14 had, moments earlier, come into contact with another truck, a black Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 75-year-old male. That collision took place about 5oo metres west of the Shell station on Sooke Road.

The second truck can be seen on security camera continuing to speed down the highway after the initial crash.

RCMP have released no specific information on what happened after that point, but it’s known that the second truck was then involved in another crash about 300 metres east of the Shell station where it apparently was involved in a collision with a blue Hyundai Tuscon, driven by a 67-year-old female, causing both vehicles to flip several times and come to rest at the side of the road.

Although RCMP has not released information on the current condition of the three drivers involved, they have confirmed there were no fatalities.

At present, RCMP has no information on the cause of the crash, but they have interviewed a number of witnesses and reviewed surveillance video of the first crash.

Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected to be contributing factors, but RCMP is speculating that there may have been a medical condition that contributed to the collisions.

The accidents caused long delays on Sooke Road as RCMP investigated the incident, hydro worked to restore power, and the crash vehicles were removed from the roadway.

Gunny Tennesse’s husband, Garry, was stuck in the lineup coming from Langford. He’d initially seen the traffic congestion begin at around 1:30 p.m. and decided to wait it out in Langford. When informed that traffic was moving again around 6 p.m. he got back in line, but still didn’t arrive home until 11:20 p.m.

“He was happy to get home, that’s for sure,” said Tennessee.

Another driver (Ross) reported that he didn’t try to get back to Langford until 9:30 p.m.

“It was ridiculous. I have no idea why it took so long to clean up,” he said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. man facing first-degree murder charge in death of Belgian tourist
Next story
Three arrested after late night assault in downtown Victoria

Just Posted

Three arrested after late night assault in downtown Victoria

VicPD investigation continues into weekend incident

Residents near new Saanich homeless camp indifferent, sympathetic to new neighbours

The new camp appeared Sept. 14 after Saanich Police shut down Camp Namegans following a court ruling

Cold weather shelters in Victoria to open Oct. 1

A 25-bed shelter at the Victoria Native Friendship Centre will provide shuttle services, meals and showers

Esquimalt recognized as B.C. Climate Action Community

For sixth consecutive year, the Township meets goals set out in Climate Action Charter

Former Shamrocks player, Gary Gait, new head of Canada women’s lacrosse

Women’s national team players will have the opportunity to learn from the best

VIDEO: Surveillance camera catches Sooke Rd crash

New details emerge into crash that sent three people to hospital

Four military, eight civilian aircraft scour B.C. for missing Edmonton plane

The plane was on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack when officials were notified Friday that it was overdue.

Governments join to push for World Heritage Site for Vancouver’s Chinatown

Premier Horgan says the contributions of early Chinese immigrants and their descendants touch every corner of the province.

Breaking: Ontario MP Leona Alleslev ditches Liberals, crosses floor to Tories

Leona Alleslev made the announcement as MPs returned to Ottawa following their summer break.

Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for suspect in car theft that led to Amber Alert

The child was found almost 14 hours later still inside the SUV, which had been left about two kilometres from where it had been taken and was noticed by some workers who called 911.

B.C. man facing first-degree murder charge in death of Belgian tourist

Amelie Sakkalis’ body was found on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar

Vernon hosts informational meeting on Canada’s newest political party

The People’s Party of Canada launched Friday; info meeting Monday, 6:30 p.m., Village Green Hotel

B.C. cities push for spill response base despite Trans Mountain decision

UBCM delegates voted to ask the province to continue building bases

Protesters rally outside Ont. legislature during rare midnight sitting

Protesters voiced their opposition to the bill inside Queen’s Park as well, heckling Progressive Conservative legislators with cries of “shame, shame” until the Speaker cleared the public galleries.

Most Read