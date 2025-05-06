VIDEO: Suspect arrested for theft in Kelowna

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 2

Warning: The video contents offensive language

A man caught shoplifting in Kelowna was arrested and released by the RCMP.

On Friday, May 2 around 4:30 p.m., security and staff from London Drugs apprehended a man was allegedly stealing from the store. YouTuber Dirk Handke was in the area and caught the incident on camera.

In the video, the man claims he was doing it for this family and that he has kids.

"You can't do this to me," he claimed to the store's security members.

After a bit of a struggle between the man, the security guards, and the London Drugs employees, another man appears in the video, claiming he's an RCMP officer and tells the alleged shoplifter to do what the security guards are telling him to do.

Kelowna RCMP communications advisor Ryan Watters confirmed to Black Press Media that after officers reviewed surveillance footage and arrested the man for theft under $5,000. They were released with "on an undertaking with conditions," said Watters.

In a statement to Black Press Media, London Drugs general manager of loss prevention Tony Hunt the company takes loss prevention seriously and their "commitment is to the safety of our customers and staff."

"We are aware of this specific incident, and train our security and management team to use communication in a non-violent, mental health first aid and crisis intervention to stop any of these incidents from escalating," said Hunt. "As this is now a police matter, we cannot provide further comment.”

Hunt added retail theft costs Canadians more than $10 million per year.