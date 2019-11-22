VIDEO: Tank the triceratops leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

PSD Conan, a 10-year-old black shepherd died Wednesday. Conan served VicPD with partner Const. Andre Almeida for six years. (Photo Courtesy of VicPD)

These Greater Victoria stories for Nov. 19 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

A 65-million-year-old triceratops has moved into Victoria. For more information on this story, click here.

The Festival of Trees is back at the Bay Centre in support of the BC Children’s Hospital. For more information on this story, click here.

Retired VicPD police dog, Conan, died at 10 years old. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.