PSD Conan, a 10-year-old black shepherd died Wednesday. Conan served VicPD with partner Const. Andre Almeida for six years. (Photo Courtesy of VicPD)

VIDEO: Tank the triceratops leads today's selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 22

These Greater Victoria stories for Nov. 19 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

A 65-million-year-old triceratops has moved into Victoria.

The Festival of Trees is back at the Bay Centre in support of the BC Children's Hospital.

Retired VicPD police dog, Conan, died at 10 years old.

South Cariboo driver hits four cows due to fog

Colwood mom urges parents to ‘trust instincts’ after 5-month-old hospitalized with meningitis

5-month-old Nova Dougan could have severe brain damage

UVic threatens any athletes who speak about rowing coach investigation

Barney Williams has been accused of harassment and abuse

Maritime Museum makes bid to move back into Bastion Square

The museum pitched significant renovations to make its long-time home more accommodating

Six-storey, 102-unit residential complex proposed for main Esquimalt intersection

Praxis Architects Inc. wants to see the development at Lampson Road and Esquimalt Street

Black Press Media supports Truck Light Convoy with food collection boxes

Drop off food donations at either office Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

VIDEO: Festival of Trees back at the Bay Centre to support BC Children’s Hospital

Visitors can donate to vote for their favourite tree

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating the…

POLL: Do you plan on making any purchases on Black Friday?

We've all seen the images. Shoppers rioting outside of a store in…

Eagles congregate around Salish Sea for one last feast before period of famine

Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society preparing to receive birds in need of care

Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Lawyers make closing arguments in a Port Alberni case about the Indigenous cultural practice

Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges

