‘Teddy’s Trial’ protesters gather outside the Duncan courthouse. From left, Patricia Wakefield, Maria Moore, Lori Tkach, Kris Masson, Nicole Rozon, and Lillianna Blow, are among those who have been following the events. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

VIDEO: ‘Teddy’s Trial’ adjourned until Dec. 4 to give Joe time to get new lawyer

Lawyer leaving for personal reasons led to postponement of pre-trial conference in Duncan

The high-profile animal abuse case of Teddy the dog and his owners has been adjourned until Tuesday, Dec. 4.

Anderson Joe and Melissa Tooshley were in Duncan Provincial Court on Thursday morning, Nov. 15 for a pre-trial conference.

Joe’s lawyer asked for, and was granted, leave to withdraw from the case for personal reasons, and the judge has now given Joe until Dec. 4 to find a new lawyer.

The case will continue then.

Outside the courthouse, five people assembled, two of them with signs, to silently protest the treatment of Teddy the dog, and call for an end to animal abuse. Inside, about 10 more people showed up to attend the court appearance.

Joe and Tooshley were charged after Teddy was found in very poor conditions, suffering from injuries and poor health from which he later died.

