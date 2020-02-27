VIDEO: The arrests of two Wet’suwet’en supporters lead a selection of today’s news stories

Two people were arrested at the BC Legislature for mischief after spraying chalk paint on the vicinity. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

These Greater Victoria stories for Feb. 27 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Legislature security arrested two people after they allegedly sprayed chalk on property. The two were arrested for mischief around 10 a.m. Thursday. For more information on this story, click here.

The Pat Bay Highway blockade lasted three hours yesterday, with about 80 people from the four major Peninsula First Nations. For more information on this story, click here.

Yesterday was the 13th annual Pink Shirt Day. Students, MLA, and community members gathered at the B.C. Parliament Buildings, promoting ‘lifting each other up.’ For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter