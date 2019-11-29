According to the Sierra Club, an artificial tree has to be used for 20 years to have roughly the same impact as one live cut Christmas tree. (Black Press Media file photo)

VIDEO: The Fix-A-Heart campaign leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 29

These Greater Victoria stories for Nov. 29 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Hillside’s Canadian Tire will match donations for the Fix-A-Heart campaign. The campaign raises money for cardiac care at Royal Jubilee Hospital. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria currently has no policies against vehicle businesses using free charging stations. Beginning Dec. 1, Kelowna-based Current Taxi will take full advantage of this to fuel its taxi fleet. For more information on this story, click here.

The Sierra Club has determined that a potted tree is the best option for Christmas. A tree that can live year-round in a pot is more environmentally friendly. For more information on this story, click here.

Wellburn’s forced to close due to sewage flooding basement
Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman

Christmas tree farmer says no shortage of local trees for families seeking the perfect one

Owner says she had to cut out whole sale customers after brother, business partner’s unexpected death

Wellburn’s forced to close due to sewage flooding basement

Owner says at one point sewage was two feet high in the basement

Climate protest hinders afternoon traffic on Victoria streets

Nov. 29 march starting at Centennial Square protests LNG

Candlelit red ribbon to shine on World AIDS Day

The memorial take places on Dec. 1 on the Legislature steps

Coast Capital Savings gifts $1-million to UVic innovation centre

The centre has helped more than 500 students turn ideas in business plans

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

VIDEO: Stolen fire truck sparks police pursuit in Winnipeg, suspect arrested

Investigators say the fire truck was parked after responding to a medical call when it was taken

Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman

Vicki Black was killed in March 1993 when she was 23 years old

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have snow tires on your vehicle?

Those hoping for a bit longer reprieve from the winter weather that… Continue reading

Penticton residents, businesses embrace ‘naughty’ Santa

Gary Haupt lost his contract with Cherry Lane, but you can still find him at other holiday events

Community Living B.C. workers ratify new labour deal

Three-year deal covers 600 workers across B.C. who support adults with developmental disabilities.

B.C. Indigenous rights overhaul first job of 2020, John Horgan says

Premier speaks to Assembly of First Nations in Ottawa next week

