VIDEO: The start of tourist season marks a slew of new coronavirus precautions, leads a selection of today’s news stories

Thousands of people enter Victoria via the Coho Ferry from Port Angeles. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

These Greater Victoria stories for Feb. 28 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Extra precautions against COVID-19 are being put in place as Victoria’s tourist season arrives. Airports and border services are following federal cues to minimize the spread. For more information on this story, click here.

Hundreds of B.C. firefighters ‘climb the wall’ for the B.C. Lung Association. The charity fundraiser saw participants climb up to 48 storeys. For more information on this story, click here.

Langford plans to have a bike park built in honour of late mountain biker Jordie Lunn. The park will be located on Irwin Road. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus