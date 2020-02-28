Thousands of people enter Victoria via the Coho Ferry from Port Angeles. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

VIDEO: The start of tourist season marks a slew of new coronavirus precautions, leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 28

These Greater Victoria stories for Feb. 28 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Extra precautions against COVID-19 are being put in place as Victoria’s tourist season arrives. Airports and border services are following federal cues to minimize the spread. For more information on this story, click here.

Hundreds of B.C. firefighters ‘climb the wall’ for the B.C. Lung Association. The charity fundraiser saw participants climb up to 48 storeys. For more information on this story, click here.

Langford plans to have a bike park built in honour of late mountain biker Jordie Lunn. The park will be located on Irwin Road. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Coronavirus

Nominations for Victoria municipal byelection are in

Victoria will elect one councillor

City to lead discussion on John A. Macdonald Monday night

The fourth chapter of the city’s reconciliation dialogues was moved to a larger venue

Extra precautions against COVID-19 put in place as tourism season arrives

Airports and border services follow federal cues to minimize spread of coronavirus

Court hears of moments before Victoria father stabbed to death in the middle of Hillside Avenue

Sentencing hearing for Daniel Creagh, charged with manslaughter, began Friday

Hundreds of B.C. firefighters ‘climb the wall’ for BC Lung Association

The charity fundraiser saw participants climbing up 48 storeys

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

B.C. mother, daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Jensine Morabito and her daughter were on Holland America’s Westerdam but did not catch the virus

Leap Year means we get an extra day in February, so how are you spending it?

People online have a number of suggestions and plans on how they will be spending Saturday

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

Lawyer gets house arrest for possessing child porn

Maple Ridge resident gets nine-month term

