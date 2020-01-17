Zora Hlevnjak no longer faces eviction after an unidentified source has covered her outstanding rent. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

VIDEO: The Victoria byelection leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 17

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 17 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The Victoria byelection is scheduled for April 4 to replace former councillor, Laurel Collins. For more information on this story, click here.

A pair has been ordered to pay more than $50,000 for an oil tank discovered four years after selling a Victoria home. The Supreme Court Justice says the couple breached their contract. For more information on this story, click here.

An anonymous Good Samaritan has paid the outstanding rent for a Sidney woman facing eviction. 76-year-old Zora Hlecnjak supplements her pension by collecting cans. For more information on this story, click here.

Most Read