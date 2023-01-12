VIDEO: ‘This is a parent’s worst nightmare’; father of missing Bella Coola man

Chief Samuel Schooner of Nuxalk Nation speaks at a press conference in Williams Lake Jan. 12, appealing for information regarding the disappearance if Carl Schooner Jr. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Drummers and singers from area First Nations close the press conference regarding the disappearance and ongoing search for Carl Schooner Jr of Bella Coola who went missing in Williams Lake in December 2021. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Drummers and singers from area First Nations close the press conference regarding the disappearance and ongoing search for Carl Schooner Jr of Bella Coola who went missing in Williams Lake in December 2021. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Reward posters for missing man Carl Schooner Jr being handed out to attendees at a press conference at Williams Lake City Hall on January 12, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Coun. Michael Moses, from left, Kukpi7 (Chief) Willie Sellars, and Mayor Surinderpal Rathor speak after a press conference on January 12, 2023 at Williams Lake City Hall regarding the search for Carl Schooner Jr. Schooner was last seen in Williams Lake on Dec. 4, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Charlene Belleau of Esk’etemc First Nation, Chief Willie Sellars of Williams Lake First Nation and Freddy Johnson of Esk’etemc drum and sing to close a press conference in Williams Lake Jan. 12. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A press conference held at Williams Lake city hall Thursday, Jan. 12, to share information about missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner opened with a drum song. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The uncle and mother of missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr., Kelly and Stephanie Wilson, attend a press conference Thursday, Jan. 12 where a $10,000 reward was offered for information on his whereabouts. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The father of Carl Schooner Jr speaks at a press conference in Williams Lake Jan. 12, appealing for information regarding his disappearance. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Charlene Belleau, of Esk’etemc First Nation, facilitates a press conference at Williams Lake city hall Thursday, Jan. 12 regarding missing Bella Coola man Carl William Charlie Schooner. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Missing Bella Coola man Carl Spooner’s mother Stephanie Wilson receives condolences from Williams Lake Staff Sgt. Brad McKinnon after a press conference at Williams Lake city hall, Thursday, Jan. 12. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Mike Archie of Canim Lake smudged people before they entered the press conference at Williams Lake city hall on Thursday, Jan. 12. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Carl Schooner Sr., right, and his wife Charlene Schooner listen to an opening drum song during the press conference at city hall on Thursday, Jan. 12. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Willams Lake) A press conference held at Williams Lake city hall Thursday, Jan. 12, to share information about missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner opened with a drum song. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) RCMP spokesperson Corp. Madonna Saunders speaks at a press conference on the disappearance of Carl Schooner Jr of Bella Coola who went missing in Williams Lake in December of 2021. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) During a candlelight vigil Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the corner of Toop Road and Centennial Drive in Williams Lake, Carl Schooner Sr., his wife Charlene and his sister Vernice Cloutier hold up a sign asking the public’s help in finding his son Carl Schooner Jr. last seen in Williams Lake on Dec. 4, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Surrounded by Indigenous leaders, the family of a missing Bella Coola man made a passionate plea to the public Thursday Jan. 12 for any information regarding his whereabouts.

Carl William Charlie Schooner, 30, was last seen in Williams Lake on Dec. 4, 2022. At a press conference held at Williams Lake city hall, Nuxalk Chief Sam Schooner said the nation and family are offering a $10,000 reward for any information regarding his disappearance.

“There are people who know something. This is a parent’s worst nightmare,” said Carl Schooner Sr., the missing man’s father. The family has been searching the city for weeks looking for their son. “We are very worried. Please, please, please, let us bring him home.”

His mother Stephanie Wilson, originally from Bella Bella and living in Vancouver, sat with her brother Kelly Wilson in the front row.

“My son is a nice boy, he is a good boy. I just want him home,” she told the Tribune.

Around 70 people attended the conference, including First Nations leaders from various communities, Williams Lake mayor Surinderpal Rathor, city coun. Michael Moses, RCMP members from Williams Lake and Prince George as well as the general public.

There were opening prayers, closing prayers, and drumming songs that added solidarity.

“We are asking the person or persons to do the right thing and come forward to the Nuxalk or the RCMP,” said Chief Schooner.

North District RCMP media relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said Schooner arrived in Williams Lake from Bella Coola in the middle of November 2022 and was reported missing to police on Dec. 6. His family last heard from him during a Facebook messenger call Dec. 1.

She said the RCMP took conduct of the investigation on Dec. 8 and police have been unsuccessful in locating him.

Saunderson said the case remains a priority for the RCMP and that police have some information that cannot be released at this time because it might jeopardize the investigation.

“We encourage anyone to call RCMP. Every piece of information is helpful.”

Former Esk’etemc Chief Charlene Belleau facilitated the press conference and encouraged anyone with information to know there will be a safe space for them to come forward.

“We want to create closure so the family can heal.”

There have been several searches in and around Williams Lake already and Belleau said the family will continue to search.

The public can help by keeping their eyes and ears open, she added.

“Every home and business owner should walk and check their property,” she said.

She also said to keep praying, keep doing food offerings to feed Schooner Jr.’s spirit.

“During the searches an eagle has been with us.”

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars said it is important to empower people to use their voices and come forward if they know something.

“The more people that come forward the better. Fifty is better than one,” Sellars said. “People are scared when they shouldn’t be.”

Schooner is described as Indigenous, weighing 161 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes with a tattoo that says Rosa on his right forearm.

He has no cell phone or vehicle and was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 250-392-6211, Nuxalk Nation at 250-799-5613 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Dozens of reward posters were handed out to people at the press conference to distribute.

