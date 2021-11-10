Fire still burns at the West Fraser Log Yard in the morning of Nov. 10. The fire was first spotted at 2 p.m. on Nov. 9. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

VIDEO: Thousands of logs reduced to burning debris after log yard fire at Quesnel mill

The fire on Quesnel-Hixon Road is fully surrounded by sprinklers this morning

A pile of burning debris is all that is left of thousands of logs at a West Fraser Log Yard in north Quesnel, but it appears the fire is under control a day after it started.

Fire crews are still on the scene Wednesday (Nov. 10), as sprinklers surround the still-active flames.

WATCH: Fire crews working to prevent spread of West Fraser log yard fire

West Fraser employees first spotted the fire around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, according to an email update from Joyce Wagenaar, a West Fraser corporate spokesperson.

The fire soon ripped through thousands of logs, and shot flames hundreds of feet into the air, as fire crews fought to keep the Quesnel cemetery and the forest around it safe through the night.

The fire was whipped by wind gusts of up to 50 km/h, which blew flames and embers into the cemetery throughout the night.

The mill is running normally, and all employees are safe, Wagenaar noted, adding investigation into the cause of the fire will begin once it’s extinguished.

“Thank you to the firefighters including crews from Bouchie Lake, Quesnel, Barlow and Kersley, and everyone assisting us with this response,” it reads.

“We will provide updates as further information becomes available.”

The spokesperson said the fire could take several days to extinguish.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireforestryQuesnel

Previous story
Woman hit with bicycle after confronting cyclist on Langford sidewalk
Next story
B.C. to add 10 treatment beds as overdose crisis escalates

Just Posted

The structural engineer for the troubled Danbrook One rental building in Langford’s downtown core was unqualified for the job, according to an order issued by Engineers and Geoscientists of BC. (Black Press Media file photo)
Engineer on troubled Langford building unqualified: regulatory body

Ashley MacDonald, manager of Our WorkPlace, is excited about the organization’s receipt of $180,000 in provincial funding that will help more people retrain to get back into the workforce. (Black Press Media file photo)
Funding for Victoria’s Our Workplace to help up to 32 people re-enter workforce

West Shore RCMP arrested a man Nov. 9 after he allegedly hit a woman with his bike and knocked her to the sidewalk. (Black Press Media file photo)
Woman hit with bicycle after confronting cyclist on Langford sidewalk

The Royal Canadian Legion Prince Edward Branch 91 in Langford is one of several in the region managing to survive the pandemic. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Greater Victoria legions surviving, but have long-term concerns