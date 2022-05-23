VIDEO: Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade returns with 75 entrants along Douglas Street

This year’s parade drew hundreds of spectators following a two-year pandemic hiatus

For the first time in two years, residents of Victoria were treated to the Thrifty Foods Victoria Day Parade.

About 75 entrants made their way in a cheery procession from the Mayfair Shopping Centre along Douglas Street to its intersection with Humboldt Street, representing a wide variety of school marching bands, local businesses and cultural organizations.

Spectators numbered in the hundreds looking down Douglas Street from the shopping centre.

This year’s Thrifty Foods Parade is the first in two years following the end of more stringent provincial pandemic guidelines.

