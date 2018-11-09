VIDEO: Tom Fletcher recaps debate on proportional representation

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results will end of 2019

Premier John Horgan and B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson went head to head in a TV debate Thursday evening, trying to sway voters to their side with less than three weeks left for them to cast their mail-in ballots.

READ MORE: Horgan, Wilkinson square off on B.C. voting referendum

READ MORE: Is pro rep ‘lit’? Horgan’s debate comment prompts online groans

On Friday morning, Black Press Media’s Ragnar Haagen spoke with legislative reporter Tom Fletcher about his thoughts on the debate and what the vote could mean for British Columbians across the province.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Just Posted

Flagger struck in Saanich roadway

A woman was struck while conducting traffic Friday morning

BC Ferries nearly fully booked Friday of Remembrance Day weekend

Between Vancouver Island and the mainland, routes are reserved through the evening

Wilson’s Group acquires 16-year-old Tofino Bus service

Wilson’s Transportation continues expansion in wake of Greyhound

Islanders who faced the dragons: where are they now?

Business owners credit the popular show, Dragons’ Den, with giving them exposure

Victoria Royals spotlight Candian Forces Saturday

Home double-header against Spokane Nov. 9 and 10

VIDEO: Tom Fletcher recaps debate on proportional representation

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results will end of 2019

POLL: Do you understand the options of Proportional Representation?

Whether you vote for or against, do you understand the options?

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

53 B.C. daycares move to $10-a-day pilot

Roughly 2,500 parents who are existing clients will now pay a maximum of $200 per month

Water emergency lifted for Ahousaht

Supply considered safe after week of uncertainty and concern

Schoolkids shaming Parksville Qualicum Beach speeders with art

RCMP doling out hand-drawn illustrations from school children, including ‘slow down’ messaging

Father of abducted boy says family wasn’t told offender had been released

Randall Hopley, who is 53, has served his six-year sentence for breaking into a home in Sparwood and abducting the sleeping three-year-old in 2011

Remembrance Day: Goldfish, caterpillars and close calls

Air crew members saved by parachutes and life vests part of exclusive company

2 minors in custody after Nunavut grocery store fire

RCMP say charges of arson and disregard for human life are pending against the pair

Most Read