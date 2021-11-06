Eye witness video posted to social media shows a funnel cloud forming near Vancouver’s North Shore. (@lil.IVN/Twitter)

Eye witness video posted to social media shows a funnel cloud forming near Vancouver’s North Shore. (@lil.IVN/Twitter)

VIDEO: Tornado warning issued for Vancouver’s North Shore

Environment Canada said the situation is “dangerous and potentially life-threatening”

Environment Canada has issued a warning for a possible tornado in Vancouver’s North Shore and Howe Sound.

The warning comes after video posted on social media shows a funnel-shaped cloud along Vancouver’s coastline.

The national weather agency called the situation “dangerous and potentially life-threatening” in a bulletin posted Saturday afternoon. “Conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds and possibly brief, weak tornadoes.”

Environment Canada said the tornado is weakening, but warned nearby residents to be vigilant for changes in storm behaviour.

Residents should be prepared for severe weather. Environment Canada said in the event of a tornado, people should take cover indoors on the lowest floor away from windows.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Tornado

Previous story
Miller ‘dumbfounded’ appeal of Catholic Church’s residential school payments dropped

Just Posted

The Concert of Remembrance happens Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at Oak Bay High. In-person and livestream tickets are available at tickets.ccpacanada.com. (Black Press Media file photo)
Band, CCPA choir weave music, memoirs for Oak Bay remembrance concert

The Langford Fire Rescue team load up on old Halloween pumpkins before heading skyward to drop them from their 105-foot ladder. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
A smash for a cause: Langford’s pumpkin drop an annual hit

Gerald Harris, Friends of Bowker Creek, Chris Hyde-Lay, parks manager for Oak Bay and Ron Carter, a member of Friends of Uplands Park and an originator of Tree Appreciation Day, plan the swath of land that will be planted Nov. 7. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Tree day event builds on Oak Bay’s urban forest

New figures show criminal code offences dropped 14 per cent across major categories in the jurisdiction of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP detachment during the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period last year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Major crime down 14 per cent in Sidney/North Saanich