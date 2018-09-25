VIDEO: Tour de Rock rider says event provides badly needed support

Cancer survivor and volunteer firefighter Nicole Emery speaks about importance of fundraising tour

Riders on the Tour de Rock arrived in Campbell River on Tuesday, the latest stop on an annual bike ride across the Island that raises funds for pediatric cancer research and support programs.

Among the riders was volunteer firefighter Nicole Emery, a cancer survivor. She received bracelets for encouragement from Natalia Corrigall, who was diagnosed with cancer at age four, and her sister Annabel.

“This is about cancer research and pediatric cancer, and sending kids like Natalia and Annabel to Camp Goodtimes,” said Emery.

The camp, located in Maple Ridge, is for children with cancer and their families, and it’s supported by the Tour de Rock.

Emery described the camp as “an amazing place for these kids to go and spend some time with their families.”

She also stressed the importance of improving cancer treatments for children.

“I had cancer when I was three,” said Emery. “And I know how important it is for the research to provide gentler treatments for these kids.”

Following events in Campbell River, the riders are heading to the Comox Valley on Wednesday. The ride ends in Victoria on Oct. 5.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Andrew Weaver congratulates New Brunswick on electing first Green caucus

Just Posted

BC Hydro to offer sale of Kings Road land to Saanich

Preserving land as park ‘a no-brainer,’ says neighbour

Passenger files claim puppy ate pot on BC Ferries

BC Ferries shares cleaning protocols of public spaces onboard

B.C. woman donates $250,000 to ovarian cancer research for friends

Two of Patty Pitts’s friends passed away from the disease within a year

Victoria teen with mobility issues stranded by stolen tricycle

The tricycle is described as customized light blue, three-wheeled tricycle with “white wall” tires

Saanich plants 60 trees to mark 60 years

Saanich Parks celebrates alongside National Tree Day, Sept. 26

AFN national chief suggests moving Trans Mountain pipeline route

Perry Bellegarde said many Indigenous communities believe in the need to diversify export markets

Indigenous athletes in spotlight at BC Sports Hall of Fame

New gallery to feature Carey Price, Kaila Mussel and Richard Peter

VIDEO: Tour de Rock rider says event provides badly needed support

Cancer survivor and volunteer firefighter Nicole Emery speaks about importance of fundraising tour

B.C. couple who went missing on flight from Edmonton named by family

Family released a statement Wednesday saying they’re still intent on finding the two-seater plane

VIDEO: A close look at what you were breathing during the B.C. wildfire season

Electron microscope images show soot and tar particles generated by worst B.C. fire season

Island man calls 911 after being robbed of his drugs

Nineteen-year-old and 15-year-old suspects face multiple charges following robbery Monday in Nanaimo

B.C. could provide clues as to how New Brunswick electoral results shake out

Premier Christy Clark faced a strikingly similar scenario following the province’s 2017 election

Ottawa working to iron out kinks in public alert system

The alerts are being credit with saving lives during last week’s tornadoes

Premier John Horgan ponders debate on voting system changes

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson wants one-on-one, no Green

Most Read