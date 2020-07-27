A tour group caught a rare visit of Biggs killer whales nearby Victoria’s harbour on Thursday afternoon. (Facebook/Five Star Whale Watching)

VIDEO: Transient orcas spotted near Victoria harbour

Five Star Whale Watching caught video on Thursday afternoon

A rare visit by a pod of killer whales nearby Victoria’s harbour was caught on camera Thursday afternoon.

Five Star Whale Watching posted to its Facebook page a video capturing the moment several transient orcas popped their heads out of the water as they made their way west.

The video shows the Biggs killer whales, identified as the T46B, T68 and T68B, swimming back to open ocean.

Last month, the owner of Sooke Whale Watching spotted a pod of transient killer whales just five minutes from his docks at Salty Towers, which could be seen from Whiffin Spit.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Sooke resident spots whale pod in local waters

ALSO READ: Quiet Salish Sea gives scientists chance to study endangered killer whales

Killer Whales

